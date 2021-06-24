Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $465,206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,327,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $261,586,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $117.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 189.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 657,684 shares valued at $70,844,827. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.56.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.