Pendle Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 24th. Pendle has a total market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $23,232.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pendle has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00046329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00163452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00098251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,054.52 or 0.99941749 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

