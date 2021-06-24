Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 2,969 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,482,000 after purchasing an additional 207,577 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,233,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in M&T Bank by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $146.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.55.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.