Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

TRU stock opened at $109.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $111.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,438 shares of company stock worth $6,124,550. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

