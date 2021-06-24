Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,127 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,868 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 9.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter worth $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 50.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $194.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

SHBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

