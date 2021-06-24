Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 438,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of National CineMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in National CineMedia by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,394,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 28,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.84 on Thursday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $391.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.90.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NCMI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.65.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

