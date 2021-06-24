Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $308.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.10 and a 12-month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.77.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

