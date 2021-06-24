Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,572 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Equity Residential by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,509,000 after purchasing an additional 471,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 640,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,981,000 after buying an additional 207,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,529 shares of company stock worth $4,179,674 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $79.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.