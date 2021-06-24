Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,108 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.47, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.85.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

