Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,838 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Wipro by 87.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

