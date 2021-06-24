Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 4,239 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

BRKS opened at $92.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.34. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,931 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

