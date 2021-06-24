Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBC. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE:RBC opened at $129.03 on Thursday. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $79.19 and a one year high of $159.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

