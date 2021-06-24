Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in KB Home by 100.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KBH. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KBH opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.25. KB Home has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

