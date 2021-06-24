Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 25,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239,597 shares of company stock worth $39,388,019. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TMHC stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.70. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

