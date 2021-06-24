Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $855,000 Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

