Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 831.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in YETI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after acquiring an additional 110,612 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in YETI by 22.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after acquiring an additional 223,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in YETI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $95.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.92.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

