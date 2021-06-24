Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.