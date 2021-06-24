Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,398 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cloudera by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 50.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 241,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after buying an additional 246,685 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 6.3% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,384.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,557 shares of company stock worth $1,393,321. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CLDR stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.55.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.