Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,108 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,436,000 after buying an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,276,000 after acquiring an additional 327,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after acquiring an additional 121,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 104.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.65.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.85.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

