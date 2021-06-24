Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,829 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

NYSE:FCN opened at $134.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

