Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,829 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.
NYSE:FCN opened at $134.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.
In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.
Read More: Momentum Indicators
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).
Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.