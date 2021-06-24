Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQR. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $79.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

