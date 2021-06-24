Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOYU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1,985.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,539 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,228,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,083,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.36 and a beta of 0.78. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

