Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys 8,241 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 590.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,163. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $257.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of -351.25 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

