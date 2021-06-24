Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys New Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,891 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 513.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $97.08. 42,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,881. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

