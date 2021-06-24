Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $8.14 Million Position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF makes up 4.1% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPHY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Shares of BATS JPHY remained flat at $$52.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 14,013 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51.

