Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $246,000 in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,273 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of CX stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.52. 537,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,094,927. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

CX has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.64.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.