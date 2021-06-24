Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New $4.26 Million Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000. Dominion Energy comprises 2.2% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

D traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.30. 47,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

