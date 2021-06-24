Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,908,000 after acquiring an additional 230,430 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after buying an additional 113,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.56. 10,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,783. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.52 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

