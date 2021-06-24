Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.64. The stock had a trading volume of 52,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.71 and a twelve month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

