Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 4,101 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,411,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 59,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 278.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 47,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 34,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $25.63. 94,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,121. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

