Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,045 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 13,976 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $81.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

