Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.22 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.46. 1,144,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.