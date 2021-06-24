Persimmon (LON:PSN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Persimmon to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,223.11 ($42.11).

PSN opened at GBX 2,983 ($38.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,231.92. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 2,181 ($28.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

