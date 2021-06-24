Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Sells $115,939.40 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $115,939.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 932,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,714,941.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 9,294 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $328,171.14.

On Monday, June 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,826 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $99,079.56.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,191 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $42,018.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,264 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,353.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $401,129.58.

On Friday, May 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,905 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $322,271.95.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $452,797.12.

On Monday, May 24th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 10,594 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $377,782.04.

On Thursday, May 20th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 7,098 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $249,139.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.53. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. Equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

