Philip A. Pizzo Sells 1,065 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GBT opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $76.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.