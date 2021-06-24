Pier Capital LLC Invests $5.38 Million in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 521,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 2,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,060,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after buying an additional 1,015,288 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 141,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDC opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

