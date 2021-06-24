Pier Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRTX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.74. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $110.17 and a one year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,685 shares of company stock worth $7,084,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

