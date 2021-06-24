Pier Capital LLC Sells 31,537 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,537 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fox Factory worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fox Factory by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,763,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Fox Factory by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $147.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.03.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

