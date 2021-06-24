Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $92.08. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $91.00, with a volume of 189,118 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Pjsc Lukoil alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after buying an additional 22,913 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.