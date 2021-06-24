PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGS. Macquarie raised their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $378.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.54. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. On average, research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 306,318 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PlayAGS by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 377,569 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

