Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s previous close.

PLXS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. Plexus has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

