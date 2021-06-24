Polis Trading Down 24% Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.0935 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polis has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $919,045.08 and $228.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $510.74 or 0.01501809 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

