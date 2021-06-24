Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Tops $1.83 on Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00005252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $870,664.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

