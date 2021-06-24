Porvair (LON:PRV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $566.01

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 566.01 ($7.39) and traded as high as GBX 584 ($7.63). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 580 ($7.58), with a volume of 8,171 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 566.01. The stock has a market cap of £267.76 million and a PE ratio of 31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

