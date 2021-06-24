Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,481,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,824 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Powell Industries worth $50,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 33,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Shares of POWL opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $369.82 million, a PE ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 1.28. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.