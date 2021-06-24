Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down to $21.52

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.52, but opened at $20.51. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRAX. William Blair began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The stock has a market cap of $747.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at $842,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after purchasing an additional 166,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 103.9% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

