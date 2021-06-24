Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will report $25.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.60 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $30.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $107.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $110.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $105.88 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $106.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of FRST stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,651. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $380.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In other news, Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,390 shares of company stock valued at $229,149. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

