Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 77,460 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Impinj by 570.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Impinj by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Impinj by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PI stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $79.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

