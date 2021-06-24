Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIGA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $464.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.88. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $8.10.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 50.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

