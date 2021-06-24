Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $151,000 Investment in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,678,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,798,000 after purchasing an additional 55,703 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 123,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of LAUR opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

